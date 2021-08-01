Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,218.51 ($42.05). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,170 ($41.42), with a volume of 229,598 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,333.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

