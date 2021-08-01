Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.45 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.