Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives C$16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNS shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNS stock opened at C$15.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$5.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.99. The firm has a market cap of C$654.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.