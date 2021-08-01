UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.35 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $88,773.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00101693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00135083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.66 or 1.00040012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.08 or 0.00825133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,998,542 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.