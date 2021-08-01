United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Update

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,450,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 18,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United Airlines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 2,048.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 257,317 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in United Airlines by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

