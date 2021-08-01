United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives $40.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.77. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

