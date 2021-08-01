United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 417.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.77. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.49.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

