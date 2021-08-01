United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 417.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.77. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.49.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

