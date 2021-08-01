United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after buying an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after buying an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $3,836,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

