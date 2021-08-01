Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 52.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

