Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $185.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

