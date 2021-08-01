Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce sales of $156.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.07 million and the highest is $157.37 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $602.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $120.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

