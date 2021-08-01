Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down to $57.54

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.54, but opened at $54.30. Upwork shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 20,675 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 610,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

