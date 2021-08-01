Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Up 3.6%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79. 3,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,757,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,217,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.