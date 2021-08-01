USA Compression Partners (USAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE USAC opened at $15.27 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -954.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

