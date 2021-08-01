Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 400 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $62.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

