Utah Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.