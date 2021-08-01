Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.47 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 52.35%. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,398,183 shares of company stock worth $104,920,410 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.