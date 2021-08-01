Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

