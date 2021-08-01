Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,700 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLO opened at $23.56 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

