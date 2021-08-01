Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

