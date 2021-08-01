Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $39,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,278,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 592,092 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 249.0% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 396,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 256,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $48.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.