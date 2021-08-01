Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

