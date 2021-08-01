V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.87 billion.V.F. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.69.

NYSE VFC opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

