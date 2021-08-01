V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.20 EPS.

NYSE:VFC traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.20. 7,096,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,455. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.77. V.F. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Get V.F. alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.