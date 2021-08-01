Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $11.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLY. Citigroup upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 2,796,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,742. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

