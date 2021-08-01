VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 0.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.87. 588,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,664. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49.

