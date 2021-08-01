Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.277 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $113.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

