Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of VRNOF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 222,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47. Verano has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

