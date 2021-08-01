Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $555.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.