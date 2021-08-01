VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VER. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.