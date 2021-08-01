Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $856,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 385.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 491.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $189.94 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.46. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

