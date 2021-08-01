Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,637 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 202,205 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 29.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 86,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $4,291,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,731,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

