Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,464 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

