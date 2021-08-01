Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 37.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLS opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

