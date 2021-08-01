Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,718,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,967,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

