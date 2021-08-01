Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.43 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

