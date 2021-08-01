Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Duddell Street Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,597,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,467,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

