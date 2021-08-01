Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after buying an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,258,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAT opened at $54.34 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,921 shares of company stock worth $2,320,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

