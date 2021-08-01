Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $33.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 78.31% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.