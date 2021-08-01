Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $15.98

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $17.50. Viant Technology shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 2,301 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

