Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.38 Million

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post sales of $302.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $266.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $979,972 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

