Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

