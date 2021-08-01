Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $480.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

