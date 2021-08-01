Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Get Vinci alerts:

DG opened at €89.21 ($104.95) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €92.17. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.