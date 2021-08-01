Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Trading Down 6.8%

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. 2,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 407,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000.

About Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.