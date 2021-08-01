Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Vir Biotechnology worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $15,298,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 324,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $173,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $35.65 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.