Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 86,253 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $171,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 1,226.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.35 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

