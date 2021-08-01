Virtu Financial LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.17. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $126.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

