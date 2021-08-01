Virtu Financial LLC Invests $396,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 75,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 2,124,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

