Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

